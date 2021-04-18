Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,915.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

