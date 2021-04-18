Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 223,736 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

CGC stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

