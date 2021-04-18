Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.11

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.11 and last traded at C$30.37, with a volume of 265816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 2.4111554 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

