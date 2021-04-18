Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $434.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $369.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.98 and a 200 day moving average of $344.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $211.43 and a 1 year high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.