Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$48.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.72.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$16.78 and a 12-month high of C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at C$88,661,686.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.