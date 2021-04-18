Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.

GOOS stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

