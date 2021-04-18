Canaccord Genuity Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$126.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA opened at C$118.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.00. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.