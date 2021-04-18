Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 155,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 727,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $19.16 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

