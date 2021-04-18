Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 58,823 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,823 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 569,651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GNSS stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

