Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

