Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $718.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $708.07 and a 200 day moving average of $757.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.