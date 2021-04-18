Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $18.24 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

