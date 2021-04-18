Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -174.30, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.52 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

