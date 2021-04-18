Calamos Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,538 shares of company stock worth $18,701,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

