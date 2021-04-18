Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,023 shares of company stock worth $19,644,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

