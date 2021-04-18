Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 560.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 201,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 885,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

