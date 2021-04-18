Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.96

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 2693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.