Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.96

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 2693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

