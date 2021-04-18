Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.72

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.72 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 1437996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after buying an additional 306,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

