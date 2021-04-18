Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $40.46 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after acquiring an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after acquiring an additional 431,740 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

