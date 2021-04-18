Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 275 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,914. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

