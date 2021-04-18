Brookmont Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 81,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 371,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

