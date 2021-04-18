Brookmont Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $179.62 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

