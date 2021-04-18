Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 32.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $50,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.80.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $328.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.82 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.18.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

