Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,257.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 488.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 87,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 65,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

