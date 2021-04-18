Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $13.33 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $66.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $81.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $96.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,297.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,857.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,209.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

