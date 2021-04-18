Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$7.27

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.49. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.73%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.