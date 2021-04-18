Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,351,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

