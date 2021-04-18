Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,180,316. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

