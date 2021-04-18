Brokerages Set Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

IFS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 28,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

