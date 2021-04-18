Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$27.88

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

INE traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$23.03. The company had a trading volume of 481,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,318. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.59 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

