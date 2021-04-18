Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$23.81

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE GEI traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

