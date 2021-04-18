Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $28.22

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. 1,330,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,370. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

