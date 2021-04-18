Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$17.50

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.16. The company had a trading volume of 235,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.