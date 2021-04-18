Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $67.90

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after acquiring an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after acquiring an additional 555,434 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

