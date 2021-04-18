Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $826.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.90 million and the lowest is $820.96 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 1-year low of $30.93 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

