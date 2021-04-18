Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. H.B. Fuller posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,969 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

