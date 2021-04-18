Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report $434.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.80 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.83 and a 200-day moving average of $295.46. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $348.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.