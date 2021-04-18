Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

KOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $261.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.39.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

