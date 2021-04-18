Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. 384,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,442. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

