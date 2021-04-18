Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.05 Million

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the lowest is $747.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

