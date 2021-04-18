Brokerages Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,625. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

