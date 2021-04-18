Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Tivity Health posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 341.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The business had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million.

TVTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 191,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,738. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.