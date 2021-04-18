Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.26. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 290,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,380. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

