Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $386.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.35 million to $453.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $355.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,023 shares of company stock worth $19,644,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 2,197,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

