Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. DaVita reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

