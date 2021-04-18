Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRKN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRKN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.79. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.