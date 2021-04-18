Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CZWI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

