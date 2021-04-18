Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.30. 21,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $533.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

