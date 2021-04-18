Brokerages Anticipate Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.41). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWH. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

