Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce $283.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.61 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $271.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 244,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,088. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

